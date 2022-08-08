AG establishes DEI office within Department of Law & Public Safety

TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin issued an executive directive on Aug. 5 that formally establishes the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion within the Department of Law & Public Safety, which will be led by Assistant Attorney General Lora Fong, LPS’ current and first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Under the directive, the office will be responsible for the overarching strategy, oversight and implementation of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within and across the department, which comprises 18 divisions and approximately 7,700 employees.

“As the Department of Law and Public Safety has broad oversight of the state’s legal and law enforcement matters, we recognize how important it is that the department reflects the diversity of the more than nine million New Jersey residents we are sworn to serve,” Platkin said. “By formally establishing this office we further demonstrate our commitment to an organizational culture that values and facilitates diversity, equity and inclusion and that enables transparency and accountability, which in turn will help us advance our goals for a more representative department.”

“The creation of this office reflects the commitment of acting Attorney General Matt Platkin to promote diversity, equity and inclusion by building capacity and resources in support of the transformative work that Assistant Attorney General Lora Fong has begun,” said Jayné Johnson, director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in the governor’s office. “I look forward to continuing to partner with her, as we work to ensure that our state government is stronger, fairer and more equitable.”

“Transforming a culture takes top-down commitment and resources, and I thank acting Attorney General Platkin for his leadership and dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion,” Fong said. “The acting attorney general has made diversity a priority in the appointments of his executive team and division leadership, and the changes announced today will solidify our efforts to infuse equity and inclusion in the department’s DNA.”

For more information, visit https://www.njoag.gov/programs/diversity-inclusion/.