All RWJBarnabas Health facilities earn Most Wired recognition

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has released its Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for 2022, recognizing all RWJBarnabas Health facilities with Most Wired status.

Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, RWJBarnabas Health ranked above peers in categories such as analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development.

Performance excellence level 9 in the Acute category was achieved by Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Jersey City Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, RWJUH in New Brunswick and RWJUH Somerset in Somerville.

Newark Beth Israel in Newark, RWJUH Hamilton and RWJUH Rahway were awarded level 8 in the Acute category, while Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth was awarded Performance Excellence Level 5. RWJBarnabas Health’s Ambulatory Care Center was recognized in the Ambulatory category with level 9, and Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick was recognized in the Long-term Care Category at level 6.

“RWJBarnabas Health is committed to being at the forefront of adopting technologies and implementing clinical systems to improve the delivery of care to our patients and we are honored to be recognized for our continued efforts,” said Robert T. Adamson, executive vice president and chief information officer for RWJBarnabas Health. “Improving the efficiency of care delivery through advances in technology and IT systems allows us to realize meaningful outcomes including increasing patient access to health care services, improving patient experience and reducing costs across the entire system.”

“We are proud to honor RWJBarnabas Health’s exceptional dedication to excellence in digital health,” CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell said. “Their pioneering performance in the industry inspires other organizations by example. Patients in communities around the world receive better care when you drive change through digital transformation, as RWJBarnabas Health has proven through its success in this rigorous program.”