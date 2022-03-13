Alzheimer’s New Jersey announces spring fundraising walks

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Alzheimer’s New Jersey, the first line of local support for New Jersey residents affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, kicks off its 2022 Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s with two area walk events this spring. The first will take place in Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Saturday, May 7, and the second in South Mountain Reservation in West Orange on Sunday, May 15.

Alzheimer’s New Jersey invites everyone to participate in these fun-filled family events and join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease in New Jersey. The Liberty State Park walk will take place in the North Cove field area of the park where walkers can enjoy the beautiful view of New York City, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The South Mountain Walk will take place at the Clipper Pavilion next to the children’s Regatta Playground and the paddle boat launch.

Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s raises much-needed funds for Alzheimer’s New Jersey programs and services including a toll-free helpline, family support groups, community education programs, the respite care and wellness program, the clinical trial connections program, and research to advance a cure.

More than 600,000 people in New Jersey are affected by Alzheimer’ disease and other dementias. Local families rely on Alzheimer’s New Jersey for personal and confidential assistance, guidance, relief from caregiving, emotional support, and education as they face the emotional and financial challenges of Alzheimer’s disease that can often be overwhelming.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the needs of New Jersey families have only grown as they have struggled with the challenge of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and COVID-19,” Alzheimer’s New Jersey President and CEO Ken Zaentz said. “Everyone can help, whether you are a business, community leader, health care professional, school or caregiver. Walk with us! Sign up for a walk today. Bring family and friends. Form a team. Donate. Have fun. One hundred percent of every dollar raised will benefit New Jersey families who need your help today, while we work towards a cure and a better tomorrow.”

People can register for the spring walk events now by going to www.alznj.org/walk. There is no registration fee. However, fundraising is encouraged and vital to the success of these events. Walkers will receive a promotional item the day of each walk and those who raise $50 or more will receive a complimentary event T-shirt. Day-of registration for each walk begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony, with each walk starting at 10 a.m. There will be music, refreshments and door prizes.

To learn more about Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s events in the coming months and Alzheimer’s New Jersey programs, call 888-280-6055 or visit www.alznj.org.