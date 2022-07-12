Area nonprofits to receive grants from NJEDA to purchase, distribute meals

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced July 8 plans to award grants totaling $17.5 million to 30 nonprofit organizations through the third phase of its Sustain & Serve NJ program. Sustain & Serve NJ provides eligible entities with grants to support the purchase of meals from New Jersey restaurants that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and the distribution of those meals at no cost to recipients. The additional $17.5 million in awards announced July 8 brings total program funding to $52.5 million.

Sustain & Serve NJ launched during the pandemic as a $2 million pilot program to boost restaurants impacted by COVID-19 and has grown into a more than $50 million program. Since February 2021, Sustain & Serve NJ has already supported the purchase of more than 3.5 million meals from more than 400 restaurants in all 21 N.J. counties with grants totaling $35 million.

Phase three of Sustain & Serve NJ is funded by $10 million allocated by Gov. Phil Murphy from the federal American Rescue Plan and approximately $7.5 million in state funding. Funding from this latest phase is expected to support the purchase of an additional 1.5 million meals.

“Sustain & Serve NJ has become a national model for addressing food insecurity, supporting small businesses that are the heartbeat of our downtowns, and providing funding to the nonprofit entities that deliver vital services,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver said. “Combating hunger remains a top priority and it is more critical than ever that nonprofits have the resources they need to feed the people within their communities.”

“Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Murphy has challenged us to employ innovative methods for supporting businesses, nonprofits and New Jerseyans in need and Sustain & Serve NJ has been a tremendous asset in helping us meet that goal,” NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan said. “We have an obligation to aid our fellow New Jerseyans who face food insecurity every single day. Nonprofit organizations and restaurants are critical allies in that mission and supporting them is an important part of our commitment to eradicating hunger, creating jobs, and fueling the economic growth and security of our state.”

Area grant recipients include: