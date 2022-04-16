Celebrate Earth Day in Essex County

ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County will hold its annual free, family-friendly Earth Day Celebration at the Essex County Environmental Center, 621B Eagle Rock Ave. in Roseland, on Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Earth Day gives us a special time to appreciate our world and reminds us of the importance of keeping our air and water clean. I invite you to join us for a great day of crafts, learning, canoeing and fun. Working together we can help keep Essex County green,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “We invite the public to come out, and learn how they can interact with nature and become better environmental stewards.”

The environmental center staff has worked with partner agencies to present an Earth Day event that will appeal to all ages. There will be nature walks, live music, face painting and a rock-climbing wall. The New Jersey Woodturners will demonstrate how art is created from found pieces of wood and fallen tree branches. Learn about ways to protect the environment or go on a canoe ride. The 4-H Club will present its annual fair and there will be a local eco-vendors sale. There will be presentations by Turtle Back Zoo, Mad Science, Oceans Rock Fossil Display, the Essex County Beekeepers and the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Essex County.

For more information, visit www.essexcountynj.org or call 973-228-8776.