ECCF civilian task force to hold public meeting

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility civilian task force will host an in-person public meeting on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Jersey Reentry Corp. building, 936 Bergen St. in Newark, during which professionals will discuss mental health and addiction issues, focusing on medicine addressing substance use disorders of jail populations. The meeting will be livestreamed at facebook.com/essexcountyciviliantaskforce.

Individuals who would like to offer comments or ask questions during this public hearing may register to do so from 11:30 a.m. to noon, time permitting. This meeting and public comments will be limited to discussion regarding mental health and addiction-related issues. Individuals may register at tinyurl.com/y4tscu3d. Written remarks and questions also may be submitted by email and may be addressed during the hearing. All submissions may be shared with the county and ECCF administrators; please mark the statements as “confidential” if you wish them to remain private to the task force.

Those wishing to contact the task force, to submit a complaint or seek information, should email JailTaskForce@admin.essexcountynj.org or call 973-877-8037.