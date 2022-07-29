Eligible individuals are encouraged to receive the monkeypox vaccine

TRENTON, NJ — Individuals in high-priority groups in New Jersey should consider getting the monkeypox vaccine, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

The vaccine for monkeypox is called JYNNEOS. With the current limited supply of JYNNEOS vaccine in New Jersey, one the following residents may be eligible for vaccination:

People who have had known contact with someone who tested positive for orthopoxvirus or monkeypox virus within the past days.

People who attended an event within the past 14 days where known monkeypox exposure occurred.

According the the NJDOH, “People who identify as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender nonconforming or gender nonbinary, and who have a history of multiple or anonymous sex partners.”

People who have a condition that may increase their risk for severe disease should be considered high priority for vaccination, including people who have a weakened immune system and/or have a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema.

Eligible individuals may receive the vaccine from the North Jersey Community Research Initiative in Newark, contacted at 973-483-3444, ext. 200. This vaccine is by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted.

For more information on the monkeypox virus and for resources, visit https://bit.ly/njmpx.