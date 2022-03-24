Essex County commissioners to honor outstanding women

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Board of County Commissioners will host its 2022 Women’s History Month celebration on Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. At this event, the commissioners will recognize the accomplishments of women everywhere and honor several outstanding Essex County women for their unique contributions, both to the county and society as a whole.

This year’s honorees are Essex County deputy clerk Garnet R. Hall; International Youth Organization Executive Director Carolyn Wallace; Natasha Pared, principal of Rafael Hernandez Elementary School in Newark; and Newark Museum CEO and Director Linda C. Harrison.

This event will be held virtually and can be viewed live online at www.nj-ecc.org or https://www.facebook.com/EssexCountyCommissioners.