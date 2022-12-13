Essex County food distribution event on Dec. 20

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County will present a winter holiday emergency food distribution event to help families negatively impacted by the pandemic or facing food insecurity on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m. at Codey Arena, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. There will be 1,000 frozen turkeys and boxes of nonperishable food available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

“Many families are still feeling the effects of the pandemic or are facing food insecurity because of inflation and the rising costs of food and energy. We are pleased to present this special winter holiday emergency food distribution event for those who are in dire need and to make sure all our families have something to be thankful for this year,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.

Residents driving to Codey Arena should use the western entrance to the parking lot that is across the street from the BP gasoline station. Left turns from Northfield Avenue into the parking lot will not be allowed. Residents waiting to enter the site should line up along Cherry Lane before turning right onto Northfield Avenue.

Residents walking to the site should come to the eastern end of the commuter parking deck. It is recommended that residents who are walking to the site bring a cart.

Residents who are driving or walking are asked to not arrive to the site before 8 a.m. Only one emergency food box will be placed into a vehicle’s trunk or given to each resident who walks to the site. Buses will not be allowed to enter.