Essex County Latino American Chamber of Commerce appoints new members

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Latino American Chamber of Commerce has appointed four new members to its board of directors: Lily Sanchez Ruiz, Yuri Bisono, Deysi Castillo and Jose Ramirez.

Sanchez Ruiz, an admissions counselor for the Community College Opportunity Grant Program at Union County College, has been appointed the second vice president for the ECLACC, and the chamber’s national representative for the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, which represents 4.7 million Hispanic-owned businesses. Ruiz is also currently the director of Educarte LLC, which provides 24 different, independent education initiatives around Latin America and the world.

Bisono, who is currently employed as a professor at Essex County College, has been appointed the financial director for the ECLACC. Bisono, a strong advocate for women being entrepreneurs, initiated a scholarship fund to help minority mothers graduate from Essex County College. In 2019, she received a proclamation from the El Salvadoran Consulate for her immense contributions to minority women in the community. In 2020, Bisono enrolled in a doctoral program for education leadership at New Jersey City University.

Castillo was appointed treasurer for the ECLACC. She is currently a financial services support manager at United Credit Education Services, where she oversees a talented group of business associates and works alongside five commercial banking leaders. Her services include group networking with other young professionals, and raising awareness for local nonprofit organizations through community service.

Ramirez, who is currently employed at Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., was appointed executive secretary of the ECLACC. He has been in corporate sales for most of his professional career of more than 30 years. He has worked in the hospitality industry as a front desk manager, financial industry as a business banker and assistant vice president, and now in the insurance industry as an insurance agent. He is a business advocate for startup and well-established businesses, and has created and managed business workshops.

The ECLACC is dedicated to creating a favorable environment for Latino businesses. The chamber serves as an advocate and information source for Latino small to large businesses. The chamber promotes the economic growth and development of Latino communities and provides support for individuals supporting issues that affect Latino small businesses in Essex County and throughout the state.