Essex County NJ Republican Women celebrate Phyllis Schlafly’s birthday

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County NJ Republican Women gathered Aug. 15 to celebrate Phyllis Schlafly’s birthday. The event featured a special visit via Zoom from Schlafly’s daughter, Anne Schlafly Cori. The women enjoyed a St. Louis–style barbecue with ribs and sides, birthday cake, champagne and more; Schlafly was from St. Louis, Mo. At the event, the women also discussed Schlafly’s book “A Choice Not An Echo.”

Schlafly was a conservative American attorney, activist and author, who successfully campaigned against ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Schlafly’s first book, “A Choice Not an Echo,” an incisive critique against Republican leader Nelson Rockefeller, was followed by 25 more books on topics ranging from national defense to child care.

Photos Courtesy of Essex County NJ Republican Women