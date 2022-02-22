Essex County NJ Republican Women host candidates at ‘Snow Ball’

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County NJ Republican Women President Carol Gallentine of Roseland, fourth from left, welcomes guests and 11th Congressional District Republican candidates to the organization’s Lincoln Day Dinner Snow Ball, held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at il Tulipano in Cedar Grove. The event celebrated President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and gave club members and friends a chance to dine, dance and romance for Valentine’s Day, too. Live music was provided by Masterpiece Band, and candidates addressed the audience. From left are candidate Toby Anderson, club Vice President Maureen Edelson of Montclair, candidate Paul DeGroot, Gallentine, candidates Robert Kovic and Larry Casha, club secretary Tammy Rossi, and club treasurer Mary Waugh.