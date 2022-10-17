Essex County Sheriff’s Office warns about fraudulent calls

NEWARK, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura issued a public safety service announcement regarding fraudulent calls. According to Fontoura, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office was recently made aware of a series of fraudulent calls going out to residents in which the caller introduced himself as a member of the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. The fraudulent caller stated that a court date had been missed and that there was a warrant for the victim’s arrest and that payment via cryptocurrency, a bail bondsman or Zelle was required. The caller also said the resident was required to appear at the Veterans Courthouse in Newark on the following Monday.

Fontoura implores the public not to provide personal information or payment to anyone claiming to be affiliated with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who contacts a resident about a legal issue in Essex County and requests payment electronically is a scam. Never provide financial or personal information via telephone.

If you never received a summons via mail, ignore the phone call and call the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 973-621-4111 to report this occurrence.

Be aware even if the caller ID says “Essex County Sheriff’s Office”; this does not mean it is from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office as scammers can spoof the caller ID.