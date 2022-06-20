Essex County tech students accepted into top colleges, universities

NEWARK, NJ — Students from the Essex County Schools of Technology District were recently recognized for being accepted into some of the most prestigious colleges and universities.

The students and the schools they will be attending this fall are: seated, from left, Donald Payne School of Technology students Michelle Ofosu-Morrison who will be attending Amherst College, Chelsy Bunay who will be attending the University of Pennsylvania, Kylee Lopez who will be attending Colgate University, Samiyah McGrady who will be attending Brown University and Alicia Augustin who will be attending the University of Pennsylvania; West Caldwell School of Technology student Omar Serrano who will be attending Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology; and Newark Tech students Jasmine Guailasca and Trakeem Chin, both of whom will be attending the University of Pennsylvania. Not pictured is Newark Tech student Vanessa Iwuoho who will be attending Harvard University.

Congratulating them, standing, from left, are supervisor of student-related services Patricia Schaffer, director of student-related services Patricia Clark-Jeter, business administrator Bernetta Davis, Essex County Deputy Chief of Staff William Payne, Schools of Technology Superintendent James Pedersen, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., Assistant Superintendent Dicxiana Carbonell, Payne Tech Vice Principal Emily Bonilla, West Caldwell Tech Principal Ayisha Ingram-Robinson, Payne Tech Principal Eric Love, Newark Tech Principal Carmen Morales and Newark Tech Vice Principal Jenabu Williams.