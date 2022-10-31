Essex County to hold paper shredding day Nov. 5

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County residents are invited to the Essex County Paper Shredding Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.

“Along with our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and Computer & Electronics Recycling Day, recycling paper is a great way to reduce reusable materials from our waste stream,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Our paper shredding day enables residents to protect their personal information by destroying old documents safely and securely, with the paper being recycled.”

Paper shredded at the event will be recycled. There is no limit on how much paper residents may bring; however, plastic sheets and covers, and metal binders must be removed from paper to be shredded. Paper clips and staples do not have to be removed. Photo negatives and film are not accepted.

This event is for Essex County residents only. Residents are not charged when they bring materials, but they must provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call the DPW at 973-226-8500, ext. 2580.