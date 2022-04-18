Improving your property? Call 8-1-1 before digging

NEWARK, NJ — Spring is in the air, bringing with it the scent of wildflowers and freshly cut grass, the return of outdoor family activities, and that strange urge to dig. But before you get your fingers dirty, be safe and call 8-1-1.

April is National Safe Digging Month when, according to Call 811, some 31 million homeowners will undertake home-improvement projects that involve digging. Yet more than 11 million people will risk their safety and that of their neighbors by digging without knowing what is below.

“Underground power lines and natural gas systems are often buried close to the surface, plus buried objects shift over time,” said Brian Clark, vice president of gas operations at PSE&G. “You might be surprised to learn that you need to call us before planting something small, like a bush or tree, but it’s worth it to be safe. Striking a natural gas pipeline is extremely dangerous and we want you, our customers, to remain safe.”

PSE&G urges contractors, excavators and customers to call 8-1-1 before digging to help prevent natural gas emergencies. When an individual calls 8-1-1 to request a free utility markout, they must wait three business days for the utility company to properly mark underground lines with paint and flags. The markout is valid for 45 business days.

Digging before knowing the location of underground pipes and cables can result in serious injuries, utility disruption, costly repairs and environmental or property damage. In 2021, PSE&G responded to 844 calls concerning excavation damages — 713 concerned gas and 171 concerned electric.

Prevention is key. Calling 8-1-1 before digging reduces the chances of damaging an underground line to less than 1 percent. · Underground gas and electric lines are everywhere, even on private properties; these facilities can be easily damaged by excavation work. Whether the job is a major home-improvement project or something as simple as a fence or mailbox post, a call to 8-1-1 must be placed beforehand to determine where it’s safe to dig. It’s the law.