Jewish Family Service installs new board officers

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest recently announced the installation of its 2022-2023 executive board and board appointments.

The following individuals have been installed:

President Andrea G. Bier, of West Orange;

Vice Presidents Shari Brandt, Pamela Davis and Rachel G. Wilf, all of Short Hills; Michael Elchoness and Linda Jacobs, both of Livingston; and Jeff Shapiro, of North Caldwell;

Treasurer Steven Glass, of West Orange;

Secretary Pamela Fishman, of Short Hills;

Presidential appointment Eta Levenson, of West Orange;

Immediate past President Melanie Levitan, of Morristown; and

Past presidential appointments Nancy Eskow and Marion Medow, both of Livingston.

Nominated for an initial two-year term ending June 2024 are Nicole Levitt, Emily Neider and Stephen Weinstein. Nominated for a first three-year term ending June 2025 are Fishman, Lisa Lindauer and Carrie Nussbaum. Nominated for a second three-year term ending June 2025 are Levenson and Wilf.

Trustees continuing in their terms on the board are Amy Black, Emily Kirshenbaum, Brandt, Michael Levinson, Rachel Braverman, Robert Marcus, Alan Cohen, Lawrence Rein, Fred Cohen, Mark Roffman, Seth Cohen, Sandra Z. Rosenbaum, Davis, Peter Sayre, Elchoness, Shapiro, Glass, David Sorkin, Jacobs, Rita Yohalem, A. Gary Katz and Judith Zaks.

Robin Polson will chair the Rachel Coalition Steering Committee through June 2023.

Those who are retiring from or rotating off the board are Thelma Florin, Jordana Horn-Gordon, Merle Kalishman, Steven Kany, Stephen Lampf, Jed Marcus, Jean Rich and Barbara Sebiri.

The JFS Nominating Committee is chaired by Levenson and Sebiri; its members are

Levitan, Glass, Davis, Florin, Kalishman and Wilf.