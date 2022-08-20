Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ launches new book club

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ and Rachel Coalition, JFS’ domestic violence division, will host a new book club discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. The first book to be featured is “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens. This novel is simultaneously an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story and a surprising tale of possible murder.

Many popular books raise issues connected to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating abuse and stalking. This book club’s goal is to engage community members in the work done at JFS and Rachel Coalition while providing education on domestic violence and other related topics.

For more information and to register, visit www.jfsmetrowest.org/bookclub. For specific questions regarding the book club, contact Kimberly Clerie at kclerie@jfsmetrowest.org or 973-637-1724.