Learn about Convention of States with the Essex County NJ Republican Women

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County NJ Republican Women will hold its next general membership meeting on Thursday, March 24, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. NJ Constitutional Republicans host J.R. Carman will discuss the Convention of States movement and Article V of the Constitution. Register for a Zoom link at https://ecnjrw.wordpress.com/march-2022-events/.

Candidates for elective offices whose geography includes Essex County are welcome to attend and present their cases for election after Carman’s presentation/discussion is concluded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Candidates must RSVP to ecnjrw@gmail.com if they would like to speak and register for the Zoom meeting separately.

Learn more about Essex County NJ Republican Women at https://ecnjrw.wordpress.com/.

  

