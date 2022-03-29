Master Gardeners of Essex County announces 2022 plant sale dates

ROSELAND, NJ — The Master Gardeners of Essex County has announced details of its 2022 plant sale. The sale features Master Gardener–grown tomato, basil and coleus plants, and a curated selection of perennials, shrubs and woodies. Local honey and honey products will also be available.

The plant sale will be on Friday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens, 474 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair. The following Saturday, May 7, the sale will be at the Essex County Environmental Center’s Garibaldi Hall, 621A Eagle Rock Ave. in Roseland, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition, an online store will be available from Sunday, May 1, through Friday, May 6, at www.mgessex.org.