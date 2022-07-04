Men of Essex to hold 61st annual golf classic Aug. 1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Scores of northern New Jersey’s corporate and civic leaders, along with a host of local luminaries, plan to join the Men of Essex in its efforts to raise $100,000 at its 61st annual golf classic. The charity event will be held at the Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange, on Monday, Aug. 1. Registration and lunch begins at 10 a.m.; tee time is noon.

Paige Dworak — president and CEO of CareWell Health, formerly East Orange General Hospital; the first female co-owner of an acute care facility in New Jersey; and an avid golfer — will be among the field of distinguished participants as an honored guest. A salute to her career achievements and contributions will be held at the awards banquet.

Proceeds from the golf classic benefit the Men of Essex Student Aid Fund, which assists Essex County students achieve their higher education aspirations.

For further information and sponsorship opportunities, contact Darryl Jeffries at 973-339-3374 or djeffries@dljcg.com.