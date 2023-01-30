Mental Health Association offers free virtual webinar series for Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Mental Health Association in New Jersey’s Community Education Department will offer a free virtual webinar series in celebration of Black History Month in February. The topics include four specific presentations highlighting different aspects of support around mental health in the black community. Each interactive, one-hour session will be offered twice each Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. There is no charge to participate. To register, visit tinyurl.com/36367emy.
The Mental Health Association in New Jersey is a statewide nonprofit organization that strives for children and adults to achieve victory over mental health and substance use disorders through advocacy, education, training and services. As racism can undermine mental health, MHANJ is committed to combating it.
- On Feb. 2, MHANJ will offer “Good Grief: A New Me in ’23!” Participants will explore the various stages of grief, how to support those who are grieving, and explore strategies to help them cope. The presenter will be clinical social worker Laverne S. Williams, director of the MHANJ’s PEWS Program. The Zoom links are tinyurl.com/mrx6esuv for noon and tinyurl.com/4d8c3jk2 for 6 p.m.
- On Feb. 9, MHANJ will offer “Taking Off the Real Mask: Breaking the Stigma of Mental Illness.” Participants will receive an overview of how culture can impact mental health, and learn the eight dimensions of wellness and the emotional consequences of inequality. In addition, participants will participate in an interactive uncomfortable conversation demonstrated by the N.J. Mental Health Players. Participants will have the opportunity to exchange strategies for self-care and receive mental health resources and information. This session will be presented by Lynette Sheard, director of the NJ Mental Health Players and community education coordinator. The Zoom links are tinyurl.com/2tfw3prp for noon and tinyurl.com/p5k3daan for 6 p.m.
- On Feb. 16, MHANJ will offer “Compassion Satisfaction in 2023: How to Keep Going for the Long Haul.” Participants will receive information about the phenomenal programs and services offered by the call center at MHANJ, as well as useful self-care and mindfulness tips. Call center manager Cathy Salomon will present this session. The Zoom links are tinyurl.com/3z6x57bb for noon and tinyurl.com/2mjhrece for 6 p.m.
- On Feb. 23, MHANJ will offer “Minding our Matter: Psychological Safety in the Workplace.” During this hour, learn about psychological safety and reflect on some behaviors that may appear psychologically safe or unsafe. With more people working remotely or in a hybrid work model, ensuring their psychological safety is important. Diversity educator and outreach coordinator Clarissa Wheat will present this session. The Zoom links are tinyurl.com/4vh8penx for noon and tinyurl.com/ry6cfw5m for 6 p.m.