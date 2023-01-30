Mental Health Association offers free virtual webinar series for Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Mental Health Association in New Jersey’s Community Education Department will offer a free virtual webinar series in celebration of Black History Month in February. The topics include four specific presentations highlighting different aspects of support around mental health in the black community. Each interactive, one-hour session will be offered twice each Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom. There is no charge to participate. To register, visit tinyurl.com/36367emy.

The Mental Health Association in New Jersey is a statewide nonprofit organization that strives for children and adults to achieve victory over mental health and substance use disorders through advocacy, education, training and services. As racism can undermine mental health, MHANJ is committed to combating it.