Mental Health Association receives funding for youth suicide-prevention program

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — The Mental Health Association in New Jersey has received a grant in the amount of $25,000 from The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, the philanthropic arm of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. The donation will fund a teen suicide-prevention program titled “A Focus on Youth Suicide Prevention.”

Teen suicide is a growing health concern. It is the second-leading cause of death for young people ages 15 to 24, surpassed only by accidents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one often overlooked aspect of the rising rates of suicide in the United States is its impact on youth — and in particular, its impact on black youth.

“The grant from Horizon will enable the Mental Health Association in New Jersey to implement a comprehensive, collaborative approach to suicide prevention. This aligns with our mission in striving for the best possible mental health for youths and adults in our state,” said Carolyn Beauchamp, president and CEO of the Mental Health Association in New Jersey.

“‘A Focus on Youth Suicide Prevention’ will build a framework using QPR — question, persuade, refer — a nationally used, evidence-based training program, to equip youth-serving organizations with the tools to build or strengthen a suicide-prevention safety net for youths,” said Jaime Angelini, the association’s statewide director of disaster services and special projects.

Training will be provided to organizations across the state that serve the general population of youths in New Jersey, with a particular focus on youths of color and youths who identify as part of the LGBTQ community.

Organizations serving youths that would like to participate in this teen suicide-prevention program are encouraged to contact Angelini by calling 609-576-9498 or emailing jangelini@mhanj.org.

“Horizon is pleased to support the important work being done by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey to make New Jersey healthier,” Horizon Foundation Executive Director Jonathan R. Pearson said. “By training people who are in regular contact with young people in New Jersey, we can help increase awareness of mental health challenges and suicidal behaviors, reduce the stigma associated with emotional health disorders and better identify young people at risk of suicide.”