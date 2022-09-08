Metro YMCAs to hold 28th annual golf tournament on Sept. 19

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges will hold its 28th annual golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 19, at Montclair Golf Club, 25 Prospect Ave. in West Orange. The tournament, the Metro YMCA’s largest and longest fundraising event, raises money for the Y for All Fund, which helps people with extenuating financial circumstances access the Y’s programs and services.

“Proceeds from this year’s tournament will enable us to continue meeting the record number of financial assistance requests from families facing hardship, and ensure the Y remains a place in the community where everyone is welcome to participate in programs that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, regardless of income and ability to pay,” Metro YMCA President and CEO Richard K. Gorab said.

Participants will enjoy an exciting and challenging round of golf with lunch and refreshments provided during the day. Evening festivities include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres with an engaging program.

It is the YMCA’s goal this year to provide nearly $2 million in direct financial assistance and an additional $1.5 million in community benefits to members at the Y’s seven branches: East Orange, Fairview Lake, Greater Bergen County, South Mountain, Sussex County, Wayne and West Essex.

“This event is a great opportunity to give back to the community by helping underserved children and families,” said Susan Ascher, founder and co-chairperson of the tournament. “It’s just always a wonderful time, great fun and a terrific cause.”

“We are thrilled to carry on the tradition of our annual golf outing and look forward to a full field of golfers with the goal of raising more money than ever before, so that we can continue serving our communities and families who rely on the Y,” Co-chairperson Stuart Vorcheimer said. “We are grateful to our sponsors, both returning and new, whose dedication enables us to put on a successful event year after year.”

To register as an individual golfer, sponsor, or to attend just the cocktail reception and program, visit metroymcas.org/golf, or contact Nick Hohn at 973-758-8409 or nhohn@metroymcas.org. To learn about other opportunities to give to the YMCA, visit metroymcas.org.