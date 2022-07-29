New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners announces trustees

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners announced its 2022-23 board of trustees on July 26. The board members were installed at the NJAWBO virtual board meeting on May 23 by NJAWBO public policy leader and past President Robin Tabakin, founder and president of Technoforce LLC in Randolph.

Leading the new board in her second year as president is Bertha Robinson, owner of Star One Professional Services of Somerset.

“I have served actively on the NJAWBO board for several years and am happy to continue serving as president of this wonderfully supportive statewide association for women business owners,” Robinson said. “NJAWBO’s future is bright, and I encourage all women business owners in the Garden State to become members.”

Serving with Robinson as executive committee members on the NJAWBO board of trustees are the following business owners: treasurer Laurel Bernstein of Laurel Bernstein & Associates in Bloomfield; secretary Pamela Braue of PMR Solutions LLC and Systematic CFO in Toms River; administration Vice President Melanie Cunningham of Melanie Cunningham Law Office in Clifton; corporate relations Vice President Rosanna Imbriano of R.I. Consulting in Cedar Grove; marketing Vice President Cecelia Henderson of WSI Marketing Edge in Wayne; programming Vice President Donna Thompson of Woodpecker Press in Livingston; immediate past President Holly Kaplansky of Red Wagon Consulting in Bloomfield; and nominations Chairperson Taryn Abrahams of Empower Corporate Behavioral Services in Cedar Grove.

Also serving on the board of trustees are the NJAWBO region leadership team chairpersons: NJAWBO MetroEast Region’s Mamie Tolbert of MST Mediation Solutions and Legal Shield in West Orange; NJAWBO Northwest Region’s Christy Mahon of Escape Artist Holidays–Dream Vacations in Branchville; and NJAWBO Shore Region’s Angela Acosta of Angela Atelier in Perth Amboy.

Established in 1978, NJAWBO is the longest-standing, statewide organization of women business owners in New Jersey. Its primary objective is to encourage and support business ownership by women, provide a legislative voice for the interests of women-owned businesses, and offer leadership, professional development and networking opportunities for business owners. For further information about NJAWBO, visit www.njawbo.org or email njawbo@njawbo.org.