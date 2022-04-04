New Jersey partners with FCC on robocall investigations

TRENTON, NJ — On March 28, acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced a partnership with the Federal Communications Commission to support investigations of illegal robocalls. More than 20 states have established formal working relationships with the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to support robocall investigations and protect American consumers and businesses.

“We all know unsolicited robocalls are annoying, but they also are a tool scammers use to commit fraud,” Platkin said. “Our new partnership with the Federal Communications Commission will help us crack down on abusive robocalls and protect New Jersey residents.”

“The division hears from consumers fed up with robocalls regularly, and some of the complaints involve residents who have lost money,” Division of Consumer Affairs acting Director Sean P. Neafsey said. “I am pleased to join this coalition to further our commitment to protecting our residents from unwanted calls and scams.”

“The FCC and state leaders share a common enemy: robocall scammers targeting consumers and businesses around the country,” FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel said. “My team’s commitment to protecting consumers fits hand-in-glove with state attorneys generals’ ongoing efforts to combat these scams. We share a goal to protect consumers and, with agreements like this, we can also share the tools needed to achieve it. I thank state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws.”

During joint investigations, both the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and state investigators seek records, talk to witnesses, interview targets, examine consumer complaints and take other critical steps to build a record against possible bad actors. These partnerships can provide critical resources for building cases and preventing duplicative efforts in protecting consumers and businesses nationwide.

The Division of Consumer Affairs offers consumer information about New Jersey’s Do Not Call Law, as well as tips on robocalling and telemarketing scams and how to avoid them. For more information, or to file a complaint about robocalls or scams, visit https://www.njconsumeraffairs.gov.