New scholarships announced for students with disabilities in Essex County

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Alliance of Private Special Education Schools of North Jersey, a nonprofit group of 43 state-approved private special education schools, has opened the application cycle for its 2022 “Connections for the Future Scholarship.” Each year, the alliance awards three scholarships, at least one of which is for $1,000, to graduating public school seniors with disabilities. To be eligible, the student must be receiving special education and/or related services through an individualized education plan or 504 plan in a public school in Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, Morris, Somerset, Union, Warren or Sussex counties.

Goals of the scholarships are to: help the winning students pursue post-secondary training, education or other vocational opportunities — the scholarship applicants do not need to go to college; encourage students with disabilities and their families to identify natural and community-based supports to help foster the success of students beyond graduation; and encourage goal-setting and planning for the future.

The scholarships’ eligibility and selection criteria, as well as the online application, can be found on the alliance website at https://specialeducationalliancenj.org/alliance-scholarships/.

Applications can be submitted online; printed and sent by mail to: Alliance of Private Special Education Schools of North Jersey, 170 Changebridge Road C5-3, Montville, NJ 07045; or printed and sent by email to outreach@specialeducationalliancenj.org. Deadline for applying is April 1.