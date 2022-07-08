New trial court administrator appointed for Essex Vicinage

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Assignment Judge Sheila A. Venable of the Essex Vicinage announced on July 6 the appointment of Edward D. Wingren III as trial court administrator, effective July 8.

Wingren, trial court administrator for the Mercer Vicinage since 2021, had previously served as assistant trial court administrator for the Essex Vicinage for four years. He succeeds Amy K. DePaul, who became a Superior Court judge assigned to the Essex Vicinage.

“Judge DePaul has been an outstanding trial court administrator and has been a tremendous asset to the Essex Vicinage as well as the entire state. In her decade of service, she has been intimately involved in every major challenge and initiative connected to the judiciary,” said Glenn A. Grant, administrative director of the courts. “Ed Wingren is well positioned to assume the role of Essex trial court administrator. He brings to the position great leadership and managerial skills along with a strong ethic.”

DePaul began her judiciary career in 2006 as assistant civil division manager in the Essex Vicinage after being in private practice for three years. She had been the vicinage’s trial court administrator since 2013. The Essex Vicinage is the largest in the state and handles the most cases.

In welcoming Wingren back to Essex County, Venable said the vicinage was fortunate to have both him and DePaul.

“Amy DePaul is Essex Vicinage trial court administrator extraordinaire. While she is leaving the administrative side of the judiciary, she will remain a valued member of the vicinage in her new role,” Venable said. “I am confident that, given his previous experience in the Essex Vicinage, Ed Wingren will step seamlessly into this position to continue the same level of strong leadership this vicinage has had for years.”

Wingren was assistant trial court administrator to DePaul from 2017 to 2021. He joined the judiciary in 2005 as a team leader in the Union Vicinage’s criminal division and moved to the Passaic Vicinage in 2013 to serve as criminal division manager for four years.

Wingren earned his bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in education from Harvard University. He earned his law degree from Rutgers School of Law–Newark.

“I am truly grateful for this opportunity and look forward to rejoining the Essex Vicinage,” Wingren said. “I will work tirelessly to support the efforts of our judges and staff as we continue to serve the public.”