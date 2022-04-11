NJAW launches customer advisory map that shows active service alerts

CAMDEN, NJ — On April 7, New Jersey American Water announced that a new and improved customer advisory map is live on the company’s website. This user-friendly map allows NJAW customers to view any active events or other issues within their area that may impact their water service.

“We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and are constantly looking into ways to improve,” said Thomas Shroba, vice president of operations at NJAW. “This enhanced customer advisory map is an invaluable tool for our customers that allows them to see what events are happening in their area that may impact their water service.”

This map replaces the company’s outage map, which has been used on the NJAW website for many years.

“All of this information has always been available to our customers, but never in such an easy-to-use fashion,” Shroba said. “Customers now can search their address and see if there are any active service alerts impacting their area, as well as the estimated restoration times.”

Customers are also encouraged to log onto MyWater and update their account, so the company knows how to reach them as needed for any updates specifically related to their property. After updating their information, customers can also opt-in to receive water service–related notifications via phone call, text or email.

The map can be found at www.newjerseyamwater.com/alerts.