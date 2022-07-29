NJDOT announces $161.25M in county aid

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti announced July 27 the release of $161.25 million in fiscal 2023 county aid to help make infrastructure improvements on the local level. The program is funded through the New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund. Essex County will receive $9,801,233.

“The New Jersey Department of Transportation continues its efforts to support communities in delivering safe, efficient and equitable transportation systems throughout the state,” Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “County aid provides millions of dollars for investment in local infrastructure, improving county roads and bridges, without burdening local property taxpayers.”

The state’s 21 counties will share a total of $161.25 million through the county aid program that helps maintain roads and bridges under county jurisdiction in a state of good repair for the thousands of motorists that count on them each day.

County Aid funds are apportioned based on population and road mileage in each county, and each county selects the projects that receive funding. Counties are required to submit eligible projects, identified in the county’s annual transportation program to NJDOT for approval. Projects may be improvements to public roads and bridges under county jurisdiction, or other transportation-related work.