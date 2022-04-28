Photo critique and competition with the Essex Photo Club

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Thursday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m., photographer extraordinaire Phil Echo will share his insights on improving photo quality when he critiques and discusses images that have been submitted by Essex Photo Club members. Different from a competition, there will be no scoring and the evening will be dedicated solely to the educational aspect of photography.

At the Essex Photo Club’s second meeting of the month on Thursday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m., the club will have its final competition of the season, when club members submit their previously judged images from the past year in the hopes of winning Best Photo of the Year. Judges Susan Candelario, Claire Gentile and Al Brown will evaluate images presented in the categories of pictorial and nature on beginning, advanced and salon levels of photography. Unlike other competitions there will be no critiques of the photos, but rather an opportunity to view a variety of excellent images.

Both events will be held via Zoom; for access, call club President Chris Mauro at 973-986-4002.