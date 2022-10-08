Properly recycle old computers and unwanted electronics equipment

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County encourages residents to participate in the Essex County Computer and Electronics Recycling Day., sponsored by the county and the Essex County Utilities Authority, on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Essex County Public Works, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove.

“Recycling computer hardware and electronic devices helps remove lead and other dangerous chemicals from our waste stream, which is important for us and our children. With your participation, we can do our part to protect the environment,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Our collection days are very popular and I am glad our residents understand the importance of recycling. I encourage everyone to participate in our fall Computer and Electronics Recycling Day.”

Items being accepted at this event are computers, monitors, printers, fax machines, scanners, telecom equipment, speakers, televisions, keyboards, main frames, VCRs, stereos, DVD players, toasters, irons and cell phones. Not being accepted are smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.

This free event is for Essex County residents only, who must provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call the ECU at 973-792-9060 or visit ecuanj.com.