Protect the environment by properly disposing of your household hazardous waste

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — County officials encourage residents to participate in the Essex County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Essex County Public Works Department, 99 W. Bradford Ave. in Cedar Grove. The event is sponsored by the county of Essex and the Essex County Utilities Authority.

“There are some materials that should be removed from our regular waste stream because of their hazardous nature. This collection day provides our residents a place to properly and safely dispose of contaminants, protecting our precious environment for future generations,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Our collection days are very popular and I am so glad our residents understand the importance of recycling. I encourage everyone to participate in our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.”

Materials being collected include pesticides and herbicides, paint thinners and solvents, oil-based paints and stains, chemistry sets, barbecue propane tanks, pool chemicals, automotive fluids such as antifreeze, motor oil and steering fluid, darkroom and photographic chemicals, lithium and NiCad batteries, fluorescent light bulbs and ballasts, mercury and products containing mercury, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaning fluids, car batteries, home fire extinguishers, driveway sealer, and aerosol spray paints. All containers must be 5 gallons or smaller and 10 pounds or lighter.

Items not being collected include unlabeled or unidentifiable materials, asbestos, regulated medical or infectious waste, commercial or industrial waste, empty containers, explosives, munitions, ordnance or highly reactive materials, household batteries, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide alarms, and latex paint, which can be dried and disposed of with regular waste.

This event is for Essex County residents only. Residents are not charged when they bring materials, but they must provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial businesses may not drop off materials. For more information, call the Essex County Utilities Authority at 973-792-9060 or visit www.ecuanj.com.