PSEG ranked No. 1 utility in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 list

NEWARK, NJ — 3BL Media named PSEG to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, with PSEG ranking No. 1 in the utility industry and eighth overall. The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 environmental, social and governance factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and performance.

Through its Powering Progress vision, PSEG works to power a future where people use less energy — energy that is cleaner, safer and delivered reliably. PSEG is on a path toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 while embracing diversity and equity, according to the company. This includes launching programs such as the Clean Energy Jobs program, which began early this year and is providing career opportunities in energy efficiency to 2,000 residents of underserved communities, and the Clean Energy Future Program, which is dedicated to making critical investments in clean energy and advanced technologies like energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for our achievements in ESG and sustainability, but we are far from done on this journey,” PSEG Chairperson, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said. “As corporate citizens, we have an ongoing responsibility to stand up for the equitable treatment of our employees, our customers, our communities and our planet. My overarching goal is that we continue to build on our accomplishments as we focus on being a positive force in a changing world.”