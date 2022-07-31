RWJBarnabas Health nurse completes leadership program

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mary Beth Russell, a registered nurse with a doctorate degree in education, has received a first-of-its-kind leadership certificate from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Russell, who serves as vice president of the Center for Professional Development, Innovation and Research at RWJBarnabas Health, was one of 32 scholars worldwide in the inaugural graduating class of NCSBN’s International Center for Regulatory Scholarship Advanced Leadership Institute.

“Dr. Russell embodies servant leadership and has devoted her career to the advancement of nurses across our health system,” said Nancy Holecek, executive vice president and chief nursing officer at RWJBarnabas Health. “I could not be more proud of her significant accomplishment, which will help us continue to set the standard for excellence in nursing care as one of the most influential programs in the state.”

As part of ICRS’ mission to cultivate future nursing leaders and policymakers, the Advanced Leadership Institute certificate program is designed to enrich and inspire nursing regulators, health policy leaders and other professionals who are entrusted with patient safety.

“Nursing is a fundamental component of patient care, one that requires constant innovation and dedicated leadership,” Russell said. “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to learn alongside this impressive group and will continue applying these best practices to our protocols and policies at RWJBarnabas Health.”

An experienced health care executive, Russell has expertise in creating and sustaining change through professional development using multidimensional methods and evidence-based practice. In her work for RWJBarnabas Health, she has been integral to the creation and implementation of programs such as clinical simulation, leadership development and clinical residencies on a system level. She leads current educational initiatives, training programs using interdisciplinary collaboration, as well as the development and execution of clinical continuing education programs. She also oversees the launch of new products, nursing orientations, competency programs and nursing research. Russell has been a member of the New Jersey Board of Nursing in an educator position since 2017.