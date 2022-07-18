RWJBarnabas launches online platform to support local and diverse-owned businesses

WEST ORANGE, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health recently launched an online platform designed to increase opportunities for certified local and diverse-owned businesses in New Jersey to work directly with RWJBarnabas Health and its facilities. As of July 11, more than 200 eligible businesses have registered.

“As an anchor institution that prioritizes addressing the social determinants of health, our commitment to our patients and neighbors extends beyond traditional care delivery,” RWJBarnabas Health President Mark E. Manigan said. “Our health system is one of the largest employers and purchasers in New Jersey, and we are dedicated to investing those dollars back into the communities we serve.”

Local, minority-owned and women-owned businesses that could potentially meet future service or supply chain demands for RWJBarnabas Health are invited to register at RWJBH.org/BuyLocal. Companies that successfully register to the platform will be listed as RWJBarnabas Health BuyLocal vendors and included in a database of businesses considered for procurement and contracting opportunities within the system. New Jersey–based, certified minority-owned, women-owned, small business, veteran-owned, disabled veteran–owned and disadvantaged business enterprises are all eligible to participate.

“Through this new portal, our organization will gain instant access to local and diverse businesses and will be able to contribute to the economic growth of their communities in a very measurable way,” said Dr. Paul G. Alexander, executive vice president and chief health equity and transformation officer at RWJBarnabas Health.