Sheriff’s office: Recent rash of car break-ins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura issued a public service safety announcement regarding recent car break-ins. According to Fontoura, on Monday, Oct. 10, there was a series of car break-ins with thefts of belongings at McLoone’s Boathouse and South Mountain Reservation in West Orange. In all instances, a window was broken and, in some instances, belongings were taken.

Fontoura reminds visitors to Essex County parks that these thefts are crimes of opportunity and asks, when leaving a car unattended, do not leave purses, wallets and other valuable belongings out in full view. Rather, hide your belongings well, take them with you or leave them at home, if you plan to leave your car unattended for an extended period of time.