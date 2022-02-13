Struggling PSE&G customers can enter into deferred payment arrangement

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — COVID-19 has inflicted financial hardship on many of PSE&G’s customers and left them struggling to pay bills. Today, twice as many customers are seriously behind on their bills than before the pandemic, according to the utilities company.

New Jersey’s grace period on utility disconnections ended Dec. 31, 2021. Customers at risk of utility service disconnection should enroll in a deferred payment arrangement and apply for payment assistance to avoid an interruption of their utility service.

Many more customers are now eligible for energy assistance programs that have been expanded with increased income limits. PSE&G is offering more flexible payment options and new deferred payment arrangements.

Enroll in a PSE&G deferred payment arrangement by visiting pseg.com/myaccount or calling 800-357-2262. When asked, “What would you like help with today?” say, “payment arrangement.”

To apply for state energy assistance, visit https://www.nj211.org/utility-assistance-programs or dial 2-1-1.

For more information, visit www.pseg.com/HelpNow.