‘Strut Your Mutt’ returns to Essex County this fall 2022

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County dog owners are invited to display their creativity and participate in “Strut Your Mutt,” the county’s annual canine Halloween costume parade and contest. This year, three parades have been scheduled. Participation is free.

The parades and contests will be held as follows: Saturday, Oct. 22, registration at 9:30 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., at Branch Brook Dog Park on Heller Parkway in Newark; Saturday, Oct. 29, registration at 9 a.m., parade at 9:30 a.m., at Brookdale Dog Park on Grove Street in Montclair; and Saturday, Oct. 29, registration at 1 p.m., parade at 1:30 p.m., at Grover Cleveland Park at Brookside Avenue and Runnymede Road in Caldwell/Essex Fells.

“The Essex County dog parks have become popular places for dog owners to bring their faithful companions. In turn, the canine costume parades are growing into a favorite Halloween celebration for everyone to enjoy. Whether you own a dog or not, we invite you to come see creative costumes worn by dogs of all breeds,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places in a variety of categories. For more information, please call 973-268-3500.