Supporting Essex County youth in foster care

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — This year, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Essex County was able to equip more than 425 Essex County youth in foster care with brand-new backpacks filled to the brim with school supplies, all thanks to donations.

“Back-to-school spending over the last three years on average is a $35 billion industry. This year, that number is up 8 percent due to inflation. The average family spends $780 per child to replenish apparel and traditional school supplies to prepare for back to school,” CASA for Children of Essex County Executive Director Marla Higginbotham said, adding that on average each foster child receives approximately $875 to cover their many needs, meaning many would have to go without new school supplies without back-to-school donations.

Higginbotham stressed that research shows: “There is a stigma when kids are in school unprepared; the desire and ability to learn is significantly thwarted without the proper tools; and youth are more likely to be successful when they feel supported by an adult.”

For more information about CASA, visit casaessex.org.