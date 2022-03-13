The Arc of Essex County’s annual 5K run and walk to be April 9 in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Arc of Essex County will host its 24th annual Building Tomorrows 5K Run and Family Walk on Saturday, April 9, in West Orange. The inclusive event will feature a scenic 5K race, followed by a fundraising walk and family-friendly entertainment. All proceeds will directly benefit children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families.

After two years as a virtual event, the April 9 gathering will return in person to the Clipper Pavilion at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange. Registration for the 5K opens at 8 a.m.; DJs will play music from 8 to 10 a.m.; the 5K kicks off at 9 a.m.; walk registration opens at 9:15 a.m.; the 5K awards ceremony will be at 10 a.m.; the walk kicks off at 10:30 a.m.; and entertainment and activities will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Following the run and walk, participants can meet the Jersey Jackals mascot, participate in interactive bubble demonstrations, prepare cupcakes and lemonade, and enjoy a 45-minute magic show by Ringling Bros. Circus magician Kevin Carr.

“We are delighted to gather in person again and continue to fuel The Arc’s work,” said Heather Comstock, senior director of development and communication at The Arc of Essex County. “Whether you’re a runner looking for a robust competition, a group of friends looking to enjoy a scenic walk together, or a family looking for child-friendly fun on a spring morning, you’ll find what you need at the Building Tomorrows event, and you’ll be supporting a fantastic cause at the same time.”

Admission to the post-race entertainment is free to event registrants and children younger than 5, but charged for others. For additional event details or to register, visit www.runorwalk.org.