EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Junior Jaguars youth football organization is having a fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Haire Park in East Orange from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features fish fry, food, music and vendors.

The organization is celebrating its 20th year.

For more information, contact Clarence Turner at 646-379-9474.