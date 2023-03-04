EOCHS boys basketball finishes emotional season

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team, under head coach Gabe Baltimore, finished an emotional season with a solid 13-11 overall record.

The 11th-seeded EOCHS Jaguars, who played this season with heavy hearts after sophomore star Letrell Duncan was fatally shot on Monday, Oct. 3, before the start of the season, lost at sixth-seeded Clifton High School 51-47 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Clifton.

Junior guard Kaiyri Barkley had 18 points, four rebounds and two assists; and senior forward Joshua Richards had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead the Jaguars.

Junior guard Gavin Jones had 9 points; sophomore Carlyle Adams had 6 points, seven rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists; senior forward Naquan Warren had 2 points and two rebounds; and senior forward Raheem Stewart had 2 points for the Jaguars, who had their three-game winning streak end.

East Orange turned around its season after starting 0-5.