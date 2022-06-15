‘I Am East Orange’ poster and essay contest winners celebrated

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Congratulations to the winners of the “I Am East Orange” poster and essay contest. Entrants were tasked with the assignment of designing East Orange through their own lens. The winners were selected at the State of the City address, where guests hand picked their selections from more than 60 participants’ entries.

In the lower elementary school grouping, first place went to Julia Byrd of East Orange Community Charter School and second place went to Brooklyn Watts of Edward T. Bowser School. In the upper elementary school grouping, first place went to Peythn Hall and second place to Tamar Hilaire, both of EOCCS. In the high school grouping, first place went to Willow Davis of Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts.