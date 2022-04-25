Irvington man shot to death in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the East Orange Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of Gregory Evens, 46, of Irvington, according to an April 25 press release from the ECPO.

On Sunday, April 24, at approximately 7:30 p.m., East Orange police were dispatched to Sunnyside Terrace near Hudson Avenue in East Orange, where they discovered Evens suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:52 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.