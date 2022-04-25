West Orange man arrested in East Orange homicide case

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced April 25 that Darneill Thomas, 22, of West Orange, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Joshua Dessin, 19, of Orange.

On Tuesday, March 15, at approximately 10:31 p.m., East Orange police were dispatched to Hilton Street in East Orange where they discovered Dessin on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m. Following an investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the East Orange Police Department, Thomas was arrested in Danville, Va. He is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The investigation indicates Dessin was with a group of men who were engaged in a dispute with another group of men. It is alleged that Thomas shot Dessin in a “friendly fire’’ incident.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.