Bank awards $30,000 in scholarships to local students

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ — Spencer Savings Bank announced July 22 that it has awarded $30,000 in scholarships to high school and middle school graduating students in Bergen, Passaic, Union, Mercer, Morris and Essex counties. The bank has awarded almost $600,000 in scholarships to local students since 2002.

“We are very proud to continue our annual scholarship program that has helped so many graduating students in New Jersey,” bank Chairperson and CEO Jose B. Guerrero said. “Spencer is committed to enriching the lives of our community members, including supporting our youth and all their educational goals and career pursuits. We are counting on them to build a bright and prosperous future for our New Jersey communities.”

Students from various New Jersey school districts within the bank’s market area received scholarships. The winners were selected by each school’s guidance department.

In Essex County, scholarships were awarded to Jordan Ruffer of West Essex Regional High School, Kristen Agudelo of Nutley High School, Talia Machin of West Essex Middle School and Biyanka Matias of John H. Walker Middle School in Nutley.