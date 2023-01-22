Civil Air Patrol squadron plans open house for teens interested in aviation, aerospace

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FAIRFIELD, NJ — The Curtiss-Wright Composite Squadron, a local unit of Civil Air Patrol, is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the American Red Cross, 209 Fairfield Road in Fairfield. According to the squadron’s commander, Lt. Col. Carol McCloud, the entire community is welcome to attend and learn more about CAP’s cadet program for youths ages 12 to 18 years old.

CAP, the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, plays a leading role in aerospace and STEM education in the United States. CAP’s cadet program provides more than 28,000 young people access to training, education and mentoring to develop future leaders in aviation, engineering, aerospace, cybersecurity, community building and leadership.

Cadets and adult volunteers of the squadron will be present to explain CAP’s cadet program, including how to join, commitments of membership and regular squadron activities, such as drill and formation instruction, fitness exercises, flights on CAP aircraft, group lessons in aerospace, safety and leadership, and online independent study.

Guests will also be briefed on national special activities and programs, such as advanced search and rescue, rocketry, cybersecurity, drone flying, and pilot training in New Jersey and other U.S. locations.

The Curtiss-Wright Squadron has 45 cadets and adult members who reside in Fairfield and neighboring towns, such as Caldwell, Fairfield, West Orange, Morristown, Roseland, Parsippany, Wayne, East Hanover, Cedar Grove and Livingston.

To RSVP for the open house, visit bit.ly/OpenHouse-NJ-073. For more information about the squadron, visit nj073.cap.gov.

Photos Courtesy of Civil Air Patrol