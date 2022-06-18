Dover woman killed in car crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, NJ — The Fairfield Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating a motor vehicle incident that caused the death of Marina Prudencio, 51, of Dover, according to a June 15 press release from the ECPO.

On Tuesday, June 14, Prudencio sustained fatal injuries in a two-car crash on Passaic Avenue in Fairfield. The preliminary investigation indicates her Chevy Cavalier collided with a Mazda CX5 being driven by another woman. Prudencio was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:06 p.m. The driver of the Mazda was transported to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, where she was treated and released.

No one has been charged in connection with this incident. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.