Habitat for Humanity Restore holds grand opening in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, NJ — Habitat for Humanity Restore hosted its grand opening to the general public on Saturday, March 26, at its Route 46 West location in Fairfield. Fairfield Councilman Michael McGlynn, center, initiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony, alongside Habitat for Humanity Greater Newark CEO Jeff Farrell and Deputy Director of Fund Development at Habitat for Humanity Vanessa Bazydlo, team leaders, volunteers and the community, and members.